Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) 14-day ATR is 0.03: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) flaunted slowness of -6.50% at $0.10, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.125 and sunk to $0.1007 before settling in for the price of $0.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVOS posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$3.32.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $12.54 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.74 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2099, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2606.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. industry. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.93%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 20, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.23, making the entire transaction reach 11,156 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 217,717. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.23, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 11,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 212,717 in total.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.60%.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.17.

In the same vein, NVOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.43.

Technical Analysis of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Novo Integrated Sciences Inc., NVOS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 15.46 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.0322.

Raw Stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 1.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.99% that was lower than 192.62% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.