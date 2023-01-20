Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.11

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 8.04% at $1.21. During the day, the stock rose to $1.27 and sunk to $0.9551 before settling in for the price of $1.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTRK posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$4.27.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 64.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -71.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $24.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $17.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.65 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4431, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.8828.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 231 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +62.90, operating margin was -22.62 and Pretax Margin of -43.97.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Ontrak Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 7.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 24, this organization’s Chief Information Officer bought 25,358 shares at the rate of 1.44, making the entire transaction reach 36,513 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,673. Preceding that transaction, on May 20, Company’s Chief Information Officer bought 26,315 for 1.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 39,999. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,315 in total.

Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.72) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -44.15 while generating a return on equity of -69.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ontrak Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -71.20% and is forecasted to reach -1.66 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 30.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -4.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ontrak Inc. (OTRK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46.

In the same vein, OTRK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.55 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.66 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ontrak Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK), its last 5-days Average volume was 40.37 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 17.47 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.1942.

Raw Stochastic average of Ontrak Inc. (OTRK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 66.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 290.89% that was higher than 144.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.