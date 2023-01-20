Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) last week performance was 11.61%

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 10.62% at $6.25. During the day, the stock rose to $6.84 and sunk to $5.90 before settling in for the price of $5.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUDI posted a 52-week range of $4.50-$192.88.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -37.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $13.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $87.00 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $20.70.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Steel Industry. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 70.24%, in contrast to 0.20% institutional ownership.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -37.10%.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.61. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.13.

In the same vein, HUDI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.14.

Technical Analysis of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 39.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.88.

Raw Stochastic average of Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. (HUDI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.93%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 56.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 107.09% that was lower than 506.47% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.