Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Moves -1.44% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on January 18, 2023, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) started slowly as it slid -1.44% to $52.66. During the day, the stock rose to $55.45 and sunk to $52.43 before settling in for the price of $53.43 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PCOR posted a 52-week range of $40.00-$70.86.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -155.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.44 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $7.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $51.20.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 2885 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +79.69, operating margin was -53.74 and Pretax Margin of -56.12.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Procore Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 83.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 03, this organization’s CEO & President sold 24,200 shares at the rate of 46.91, making the entire transaction reach 1,135,229 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,632,894. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s SVP, Corporate Controller sold 586 for 52.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,759. This particular insider is now the holder of 64,989 in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.17) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -51.51 while generating a return on equity of -57.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -155.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.51 in the upcoming year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.84.

In the same vein, PCOR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.95, a figure that is expected to reach -0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Procore Technologies Inc., PCOR], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.64 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.30% While, its Average True Range was 2.59.

Raw Stochastic average of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 58.17% that was lower than 59.69% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.