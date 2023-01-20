Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) EPS is poised to hit 1.60 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.68% at $144.30. During the day, the stock rose to $150.59 and sunk to $143.34 before settling in for the price of $148.27 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PWR posted a 52-week range of $93.91-$155.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 11.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 21.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $143.35 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $20.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $145.59, while the 200-day Moving Average is $134.34.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 43700 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +13.77, operating margin was +5.23 and Pretax Margin of +4.80.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. Quanta Services Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director sold 14,948 shares at the rate of 119.01, making the entire transaction reach 1,778,896 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 204,925. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 10, Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for 126.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,074,304. This particular insider is now the holder of 689,030 in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $1.52) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.74 while generating a return on equity of 10.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.56 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach 6.98 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 21.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quanta Services Inc. (PWR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.27, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.76.

In the same vein, PWR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.93, a figure that is expected to reach 1.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.89 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.9 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 80.96% While, its Average True Range was 4.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.30%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.88% that was lower than 34.60% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.