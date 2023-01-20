Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.05

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) started the day on January 18, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.63% at $437.81. During the day, the stock rose to $448.72 and sunk to $436.765 before settling in for the price of $445.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ROP posted a 52-week range of $356.21-$488.23.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 8.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $105.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $433.75, while the 200-day Moving Average is $419.19.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 19300 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +67.80, operating margin was +27.34 and Pretax Margin of +22.00.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. Roper Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jan 10, this organization’s President and CEO sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 443.57, making the entire transaction reach 2,217,826 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 112,048. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 14, Company’s Director sold 416 for 438.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 182,308. This particular insider is now the holder of 38,708 in total.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $3.45) by $0.22. This company achieved a net margin of +17.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.10% and is forecasted to reach 15.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.75% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 8.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $49.84, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 49.09.

In the same vein, ROP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.79, a figure that is expected to reach 3.77 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 15.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.08% While, its Average True Range was 8.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 83.93%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.24% that was lower than 25.67% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.