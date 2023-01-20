Sea Limited (SE) volume hits 3.02 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on January 19, 2023, Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) started slowly as it slid -1.18% to $61.32. During the day, the stock rose to $62.6605 and sunk to $60.74 before settling in for the price of $62.05 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SE posted a 52-week range of $40.67-$180.61.

The Communication Services sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 95.80% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -41.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -13.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $558.46 million, simultaneously with a float of $253.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $27.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $55.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $68.50.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 67300 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.32, operating margin was -18.79 and Pretax Margin of -17.23.

Sea Limited (SE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Gaming & Multimedia industry. Sea Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.27%, in contrast to 80.20% institutional ownership.

Sea Limited (SE) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$1.19) by -$0.48. This company achieved a net margin of -20.56 while generating a return on equity of -37.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -13.30% and is forecasted to reach -1.95 in the upcoming year.

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sea Limited (SE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 129.96.

In the same vein, SE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.84, a figure that is expected to reach -0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sea Limited (SE)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Sea Limited, SE], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.37 million was better the volume of 4.31 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.74% While, its Average True Range was 3.24.

Raw Stochastic average of Sea Limited (SE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 73.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 47.60% that was lower than 87.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.