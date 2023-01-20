Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) went down -0.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.81% to $84.11. During the day, the stock rose to $84.25 and sunk to $82.14 before settling in for the price of $84.80 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SQM posted a 52-week range of $49.80-$115.76.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 8.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 227.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $285.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $91.95.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 6776 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +38.12, operating margin was +32.85 and Pretax Margin of +29.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Chemicals industry. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 72.40%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 3/30/2022 suggests? It has posted $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.28) by $1.51. This company achieved a net margin of +20.45 while generating a return on equity of 21.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 227.90% and is forecasted to reach 13.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE: SQM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.81, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.62. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.34.

In the same vein, SQM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.77, a figure that is expected to reach 3.79 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM)

[Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A., SQM] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.63% While, its Average True Range was 3.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.80%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 36.07% that was lower than 57.46% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.