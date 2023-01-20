Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $186.56K

As on January 19, 2023, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.41% to $1.82. During the day, the stock rose to $2.88 and sunk to $1.80 before settling in for the price of $1.76 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMPO posted a 52-week range of $0.70-$15.15.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 163.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.39 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $42.93 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.1901, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.6641.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.00%, in contrast to 4.70% institutional ownership.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a return on equity of 2.93.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 163.60% and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in the upcoming year.

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.26.

In the same vein, TMPO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempo Automation Holdings Inc., TMPO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.99 million was better the volume of 1.11 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.17% While, its Average True Range was 0.3971.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 203.03% that was higher than 160.14% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.