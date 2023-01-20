TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.44

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) flaunted slowness of -7.19% at $0.83, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2023. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8712 and sunk to $0.79 before settling in for the price of $0.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WULF posted a 52-week range of $0.55-$14.50.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.72%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -141.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $108.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $48.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $112.68 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8275, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.9286.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the TeraWulf Inc. industry. TeraWulf Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 11.60%, in contrast to 6.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 11, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 158,629 shares at the rate of 7.88, making the entire transaction reach 1,249,997 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,339,040. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 11, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 317,259 for 7.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,500,001. This particular insider is now the holder of 654,706 in total.

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.1) by -$0.22. This company achieved a return on equity of -88.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

TeraWulf Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -141.50%.

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ: WULF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for TeraWulf Inc. (WULF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 20.61.

In the same vein, WULF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.33.

Technical Analysis of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [TeraWulf Inc., WULF]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.91 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.40% While, its Average True Range was 0.1205.

Raw Stochastic average of TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.55%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 128.98% that was lower than 178.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.