The key reasons why Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) is -91.77% away from 52-week high?

As on January 19, 2023, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.36% to $0.25. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2644 and sunk to $0.21 before settling in for the price of $0.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CRKN posted a 52-week range of $0.05-$3.07.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.64 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.07 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.2071, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6456.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.38%, in contrast to 20.80% institutional ownership.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.11) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -846.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in the upcoming year.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06.

In the same vein, CRKN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.09, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Crown ElectroKinetics Corp., CRKN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.59 million was lower the volume of 9.63 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 30.49% While, its Average True Range was 0.0584.

Raw Stochastic average of Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 229.17% that was higher than 191.63% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.