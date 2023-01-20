The key reasons why Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) is -18.01% away from 52-week high?

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -2.22% at $2.64. During the day, the stock rose to $2.70 and sunk to $2.43 before settling in for the price of $2.70 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SUPV posted a 52-week range of $1.20-$3.22.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 63.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -117.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $91.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $46.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $391.78 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.01, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.81.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 4811 employees. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +6.39 and Pretax Margin of -0.02.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.47%, in contrast to 3.20% institutional ownership.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2021, the organization reported -$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -0.67 while generating a return on equity of -1.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -117.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.03 in the upcoming year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.38.

In the same vein, SUPV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.06 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.93 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.72% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 49.48% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 81.75% that was higher than 54.23% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.