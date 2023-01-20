The key reasons why Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is -34.27% away from 52-week high?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -1.85% at $15.92. During the day, the stock rose to $16.21 and sunk to $15.79 before settling in for the price of $16.22 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEVI posted a 52-week range of $13.57-$24.22.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 522.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $397.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $93.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.32 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.09.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 16600 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.57, operating margin was +12.03 and Pretax Margin of +10.06.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Apparel Manufacturing Industry. Levi Strauss & Co.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.30%, in contrast to 82.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 30, this organization’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,442 shares at the rate of 15.47, making the entire transaction reach 177,008 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 147,888. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 30, Company’s EVP & General Counsel sold 11,862 for 16.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 191,809. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,299 in total.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 8/30/2022, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.37) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +9.60 while generating a return on equity of 37.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 522.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.30% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.52. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.27, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 184.81.

In the same vein, LEVI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.29 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.84% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 34.25% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.12% that was lower than 46.07% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.