Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) recent quarterly performance of 132.51% is not showing the real picture

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 13.46% at $1.18. During the day, the stock rose to $1.25 and sunk to $1.01 before settling in for the price of $1.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TNXP posted a 52-week range of $0.29-$11.52.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $57.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.50 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5116, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.6915.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 10.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 1.71, making the entire transaction reach 34,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,235. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 100,000 for 0.24, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 112,177 in total.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$1.44) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.60% and is forecasted to reach -3.14 in the upcoming year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 11.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, TNXP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.62, a figure that is expected to reach -0.86 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.14 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: TNXP), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.14 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 11.29 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 55.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.1932.

Raw Stochastic average of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 180.04% that was higher than 113.58% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.