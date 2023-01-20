Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) EPS growth this year is 6.90%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price decrease of -0.59% at $63.49. During the day, the stock rose to $63.83 and sunk to $63.014 before settling in for the price of $63.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TSN posted a 52-week range of $59.38-$100.72.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 6.80% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $357.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $283.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $64.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.01.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 142000 workers. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +12.13, operating margin was +7.98 and Pretax Margin of +7.79.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Farm Products Industry. Tyson Foods Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.20%, in contrast to 86.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05, this organization’s Group President Fresh Meats sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 64.44, making the entire transaction reach 322,186 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 30,921. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 22, Company’s Group President Fresh Meats sold 6,608 for 67.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 447,692. This particular insider is now the holder of 30,921 in total.

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $1.98) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.08 while generating a return on equity of 17.30. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.90% and is forecasted to reach 6.85 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.12, and its Beta score is 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 154.95.

In the same vein, TSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.91, a figure that is expected to reach 1.43 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.85 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tyson Foods Inc. (NYSE: TSN), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.21 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.45 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 41.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 20.22% that was lower than 23.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.