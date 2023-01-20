Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

UBS Group AG (UBS) recent quarterly performance of 40.60% is not showing the real picture

Company News

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 19, 2023, UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.31% to $21.02. During the day, the stock rose to $21.135 and sunk to $20.825 before settling in for the price of $21.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UBS posted a 52-week range of $13.80-$21.71.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -6.50%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 16.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.22 billion, simultaneously with a float of $3.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $73.42 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.03.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 72009 employees. It has generated 442,539 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +29.40 and Pretax Margin of +27.14.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry. UBS Group AG’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 56.83% institutional ownership.

UBS Group AG (UBS) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.44) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +21.58 while generating a return on equity of 12.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.37 per share during the current fiscal year.

UBS Group AG’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 16.20% and is forecasted to reach 2.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for UBS Group AG (UBS). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.94, and its Beta score is 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.57. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.13.

In the same vein, UBS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.11, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of UBS Group AG (UBS)

Going through the that latest performance of [UBS Group AG, UBS]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.3 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 83.27% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of UBS Group AG (UBS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.79% that was lower than 34.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.



 

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (MRVI) went down -0.50% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

Shaun Noe -
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRVI) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.50% to $13.96....
Read more

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) last month volatility was 1.70%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Steve Mayer -
Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on January 19, 2023, TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) set off with pace as it heaved 0.51% to...
Read more

Brookfield Corporation (BN) average volume reaches $3.29M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Shaun Noe -
Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) established initial surge of 0.08% at $35.64, as the Stock market unbolted on January 19, 2023. During the day, the...
Read more

