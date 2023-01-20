VEON Ltd. (VEON) is 12.90% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.77% to $0.56. During the day, the stock rose to $0.5727 and sunk to $0.5211 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VEON posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.61.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 26.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 221.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.75 billion, simultaneously with a float of $762.55 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.03 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.4997, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4692.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 44585 employees. It has generated 147,780 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 11,480. The stock had 8.99 Receivables turnover and 0.51 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.07, operating margin was +18.95 and Pretax Margin of +11.66.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Telecom Services industry. VEON Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 39.60%, in contrast to 18.40% institutional ownership.

VEON Ltd. (VEON) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2021 suggests? It has posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.11) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +7.77 while generating a return on equity of 157.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

VEON Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 221.90%.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VEON Ltd. (VEON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5.33, and its Beta score is 1.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.13. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.83.

In the same vein, VEON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.10.

Technical Analysis of VEON Ltd. (VEON)

[VEON Ltd., VEON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 89.39% While, its Average True Range was 0.0398.

Raw Stochastic average of VEON Ltd. (VEON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 81.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.05% that was lower than 98.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.