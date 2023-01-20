VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) recent quarterly performance of 8.40% is not showing the real picture

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) open the trading on January 19, 2023, with great promise as it jumped 1.50% to $33.18. During the day, the stock rose to $33.30 and sunk to $32.46 before settling in for the price of $32.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $26.23-$35.69.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.67%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $997.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $993.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $33.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $31.64.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 152 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +98.42, operating margin was +94.99 and Pretax Margin of +67.97.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. VICI Properties Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.38%, in contrast to 98.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 08, this organization’s Director bought 1,725 shares at the rate of 26.89, making the entire transaction reach 46,385 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,725. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 08, Company’s Director bought 2,000 for 26.88, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 53,760. This particular insider is now the holder of 60,286 in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 9/29/2022 suggests? It has posted $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.57) by -$0.23. This company achieved a net margin of +67.16 while generating a return on equity of 9.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.70% and is forecasted to reach 2.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.10% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.67% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $31.01, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 15.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 50.72.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

[VICI Properties Inc., VICI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 67.31% While, its Average True Range was 0.80.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.78% that was higher than 26.10% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.