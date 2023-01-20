Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.87M

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 0.21% at $37.55. During the day, the stock rose to $38.125 and sunk to $36.615 before settling in for the price of $37.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDC posted a 52-week range of $29.73-$66.10.

The Technology sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -0.30% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 78.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $317.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $316.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.32, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.47.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 65000 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +32.83, operating margin was +14.52 and Pretax Margin of +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Computer Hardware Industry. Western Digital Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 89.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 07, this organization’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 2,169 shares at the rate of 40.90, making the entire transaction reach 88,712 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,554. Preceding that transaction, on May 04, Company’s SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer sold 4,776 for 63.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 300,888. This particular insider is now the holder of 26,719 in total.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.36) by -$0.16. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 78.70% and is forecasted to reach 3.17 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -10.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Western Digital Corporation (WDC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.32. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.92, and its Beta score is 1.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.70. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.41.

In the same vein, WDC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.91, a figure that is expected to reach -0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.39 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.63 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.54% While, its Average True Range was 1.26.

Raw Stochastic average of Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.01%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.23% that was lower than 51.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.