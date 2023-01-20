ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of -0.03

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) started the day on January 19, 2023, with a price increase of 1.18% at $28.33. During the day, the stock rose to $28.55 and sunk to $28.17 before settling in for the price of $28.00 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ZTO posted a 52-week range of $16.27-$31.07.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.90%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $809.73 million, simultaneously with a float of $644.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $23.69 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.18, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.08.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Integrated Freight & Logistics Industry. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.71%, in contrast to 31.60% institutional ownership.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2021, the organization reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.10% and is forecasted to reach 1.47 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.31% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.90% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.19, and its Beta score is -0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.87.

In the same vein, ZTO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.20 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.58 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.38 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.23% While, its Average True Range was 0.70.

Raw Stochastic average of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.19%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 78.82% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 22.63% that was lower than 59.27% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.