$1.32M in average volume shows that Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is heading in the right direction

January 20, 2023, Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) trading session started at the price of $15.36, that was -1.12% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.43 and dropped to $14.975 before settling in for the closing price of $15.17. A 52-week range for FRSH has been $10.51 – $23.72.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -80.70%. With a float of $158.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $286.70 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4600 employees.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Freshworks Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Freshworks Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 73.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 10, was worth 66,949. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,685 shares at a rate of $14.29, taking the stock ownership to the 17,190 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,700 for $14.30, making the entire transaction worth $67,210. This insider now owns 17,506 shares in total.

Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.07) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -80.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Freshworks Inc. (FRSH) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.90, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Freshworks Inc. (FRSH)

Looking closely at Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH), its last 5-days average volume was 1.53 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.80.

During the past 100 days, Freshworks Inc.’s (FRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 62.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.49. However, in the short run, Freshworks Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.30. Second resistance stands at $15.59. The third major resistance level sits at $15.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.39.

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ: FRSH) Key Stats

There are 287,917K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.37 billion. As of now, sales total 371,020 K while income totals -192,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 128,760 K while its last quarter net income were -57,840 K.