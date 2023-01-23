11.71% volatility in Amyris Inc. (AMRS) last month: This is a red flag warning

On January 20, 2023, Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) opened at $1.56, higher 3.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.57 and dropped to $1.50 before settling in for the closing price of $1.52. Price fluctuations for AMRS have ranged from $1.25 to $5.30 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 38.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 50.80% at the time writing. With a float of $233.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $322.29 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 980 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.77, operating margin of -48.31, and the pretax margin is -79.67.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Amyris Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 38.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 21, was worth 700,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200,000 shares at a rate of $3.50, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 20, when Company’s Director sold 400,000 for $3.60, making the entire transaction worth $1,440,000. This insider now owns 36,488 shares in total.

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -79.12 while generating a return on equity of -679.38. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 31.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Amyris Inc. (AMRS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.07, a number that is poised to hit -0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Amyris Inc. (AMRS)

The latest stats from [Amyris Inc., AMRS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 4.65 million was inferior to 5.78 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 75.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Amyris Inc.’s (AMRS) raw stochastic average was set at 8.86%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 67.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.97% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7924, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.5373. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.5933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.6167. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6633. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.5233, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4767. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.4533.

Amyris Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRS) Key Stats

There are currently 330,159K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 552.50 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 341,820 K according to its annual income of -270,970 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 71,130 K and its income totaled -161,400 K.