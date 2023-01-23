Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

2.75% volatility in Newmont Corporation (NEM) last month: This is a red flag warning

Company News

On January 20, 2023, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) opened at $52.06, higher 1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.46 and dropped to $51.93 before settling in for the closing price of $52.47. Price fluctuations for NEM have ranged from $37.45 to $86.37 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023

Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.

Click here to download your Free Copy…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.80% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -58.10% at the time writing. With a float of $792.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $794.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 14400 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.49, operating margin of +15.72, and the pretax margin is +9.09.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Gold industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Newmont Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 82.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 144,690. In this transaction EVP & COO of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $48.23, taking the stock ownership to the 33,947 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s President & CEO sold 11,000 for $48.23, making the entire transaction worth $530,530. This insider now owns 199,949 shares in total.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.87) by -$0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +9.10 while generating a return on equity of 4.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.98 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -58.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Newmont Corporation (NEM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.22, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Newmont Corporation (NEM)

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) saw its 5-day average volume 6.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 7.08 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 48.66%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.55.

During the past 100 days, Newmont Corporation’s (NEM) raw stochastic average was set at 93.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 85.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $48.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.53. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $53.89 in the near term. At $54.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $55.42. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.38. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.83.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM) Key Stats

There are currently 793,739K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 41.65 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 12,222 M according to its annual income of 1,166 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,634 M and its income totaled 213,000 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...
Markets Briefing

5 Best TaaS Stocks to Buy Right Now

0
TaaS stock refers to a financial asset sold by...

3.22% volatility in Douglas Emmett Inc. (DEI) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
Douglas Emmett Inc. (NYSE: DEI) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.40, soaring 0.33% from the previous trading...
Read more

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) average volume reaches $4.97M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
January 20, 2023, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE: AEO) trading session started at the price of $14.66, that was 1.43% jump from the session...
Read more

Investors must take note of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s (PTEN) performance last week, which was -8.26%.

Shaun Noe -
On January 20, 2023, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) opened at $16.18, higher 0.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.