$792.80K in average volume shows that Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) is heading in the right direction

January 20, 2023, Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) trading session started at the price of $0.6001, that was 4.61% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6563 and dropped to $0.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $0.60. A 52-week range for SRZN has been $0.34 – $4.69.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -67.00%. With a float of $32.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.97 million.

The firm has a total of 83 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Surrozen Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Surrozen Inc. is 6.99%, while institutional ownership is 70.10%.

Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.4 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.46) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -67.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Surrozen Inc. (SRZN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.18 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Surrozen Inc. (SRZN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Surrozen Inc., SRZN], we can find that recorded value of 0.5 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 56.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Surrozen Inc.’s (SRZN) raw stochastic average was set at 10.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.15% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 97.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 125.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.7595, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.2090. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6592. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6858. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7154. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6030, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5734. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5468.

Surrozen Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) Key Stats

There are 35,123K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.21 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -54,650 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -13,357 K.