A look at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

January 20, 2023, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) trading session started at the price of $2.43, that was 12.85% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.00 and dropped to $2.34 before settling in for the closing price of $2.49. A 52-week range for CJJD has been $1.43 – $7.91.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 15.10%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 61.60%. With a float of $2.90 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.53 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 911 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.21, operating margin of -1.55, and the pretax margin is -1.28.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. is 33.11%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1.94 while generating a return on equity of -12.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to 22.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.92

Technical Analysis of China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (CJJD)

Looking closely at China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s (CJJD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 155.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 180.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.44. However, in the short run, China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.09. Second resistance stands at $3.38. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.77.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) Key Stats

There are 5,337K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.79 million. As of now, sales total 164,390 K while income totals -3,190 K. Its latest quarter income was 35,699 K while its last quarter net income were -138 K.