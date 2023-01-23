A look at Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) stock priced at $22.55, up 1.20% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.845 and dropped to $22.20 before settling in for the closing price of $22.53. DBX’s price has ranged from $19.07 to $25.81 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 20.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 266.00%. With a float of $266.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $275.50 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2667 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.42, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +13.87.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Dropbox Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 82.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 227,902. In this transaction Chief Legal Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $22.79, taking the stock ownership to the 265,802 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 05, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 162,500 for $22.14, making the entire transaction worth $3,597,441. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Dropbox Inc. (DBX) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +15.56 while generating a return on equity of 1,683.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 266.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.17% during the next five years compared to 31.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Dropbox Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.73 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dropbox Inc. (DBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.32 million, its volume of 2.1 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Dropbox Inc.’s (DBX) raw stochastic average was set at 73.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.04. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.03 in the near term. At $23.26, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $23.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.97. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.74.

Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 8.17 billion, the company has a total of 362,736K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,158 M while annual income is 335,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 591,000 K while its latest quarter income was 83,200 K.