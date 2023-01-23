Search
A major move is in the offing as bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) market cap hits 490.79 million

Company News

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $5.93, up 4.73% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.295 and dropped to $5.68 before settling in for the closing price of $5.92. Over the past 52 weeks, BLUE has traded in a range of $2.87-$8.58.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 9.50%. With a float of $101.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $102.92 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 518 employees.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of bluebird bio Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 81.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 33,480. In this transaction Director of this company sold 4,290 shares at a rate of $7.80, taking the stock ownership to the 280,149 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 557 for $7.80, making the entire transaction worth $4,347. This insider now owns 74,231 shares in total.

bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$1.36 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$1.24) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.40% during the next five years compared to -2.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 96.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of bluebird bio Inc. (BLUE)

Looking closely at bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), its last 5-days average volume was 7.3 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.61.

During the past 100 days, bluebird bio Inc.’s (BLUE) raw stochastic average was set at 30.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 103.49% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.67. However, in the short run, bluebird bio Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $6.44. Second resistance stands at $6.67. The third major resistance level sits at $7.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.44. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.21.

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 490.79 million has total of 82,923K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,660 K in contrast with the sum of -819,380 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 70 K and last quarter income was -76,520 K.

