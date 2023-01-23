A major move is in the offing as Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) market cap hits 2.45 billion

On January 20, 2023, Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) opened at $18.76, higher 1.29% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.07 and dropped to $17.45 before settling in for the closing price of $18.64. Price fluctuations for EXTR have ranged from $8.49 to $21.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 12.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 29.90% at the time writing. With a float of $128.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $130.29 million.

The firm has a total of 2643 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.67, operating margin of +6.57, and the pretax margin is +4.69.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Extreme Networks Inc. is 1.30%, while institutional ownership is 88.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 184,567. In this transaction EVP Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $18.46, taking the stock ownership to the 103,347 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 14, when Company’s Director sold 9,000 for $20.35, making the entire transaction worth $183,150. This insider now owns 63,243 shares in total.

Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.17) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +3.98 while generating a return on equity of 61.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 29.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 86.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.33, a number that is poised to hit 0.24 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Extreme Networks Inc., EXTR], we can find that recorded value of 1.61 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.12 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.69.

During the past 100 days, Extreme Networks Inc.’s (EXTR) raw stochastic average was set at 75.95%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.99% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.11, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.82. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.09. The third major resistance level sits at $21.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.24.

Extreme Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) Key Stats

There are currently 131,345K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.45 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,112 M according to its annual income of 44,270 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 297,690 K and its income totaled 12,590 K.