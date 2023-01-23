A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) 20 Days SMA touches 59.57%: The odds favor the bear

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $2.15, up 14.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.42 and dropped to $2.04 before settling in for the closing price of $2.03. Over the past 52 weeks, AZ has traded in a range of $0.89-$9.21.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -385.90%. With a float of $18.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.36 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 57 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.48, operating margin of -341.23, and the pretax margin is -1495.27.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. is 36.14%, while institutional ownership is 0.34%.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -1500.56 while generating a return on equity of -888.70.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -385.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (AZ) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78

Technical Analysis of A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (AZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.28 million, its volume of 0.67 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.49%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.’s (AZ) raw stochastic average was set at 50.70%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 106.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 111.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.49 in the near term. At $2.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.73.

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 74.70 million has total of 27,634K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,690 K in contrast with the sum of -40,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,650 K and last quarter income was -5,960 K.