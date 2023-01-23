Aflac Incorporated (AFL) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.04%

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $70.98, up 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $71.11 and dropped to $70.03 before settling in for the closing price of $70.68. Over the past 52 weeks, AFL has traded in a range of $52.07-$74.01.

A company in the Financial sector has dropped its sales by -0.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -4.20%. With a float of $563.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $629.35 million.

In an organization with 12447 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Insurance – Life Industry. The insider ownership of Aflac Incorporated is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 60.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 35,990. In this transaction Director of this company sold 500 shares at a rate of $71.98, taking the stock ownership to the 19,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s SVP, Chief Actuary sold 4,688 for $70.60, making the entire transaction worth $330,973. This insider now owns 21,552 shares in total.

Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.28) by $0.18. This company achieved a net margin of +19.56 while generating a return on equity of 12.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.13% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.10. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 15.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.83, a number that is poised to hit 1.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.56 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Incorporated (AFL)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.84 million. That was better than the volume of 3.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Aflac Incorporated’s (AFL) raw stochastic average was set at 83.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 25.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $71.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.25. However, in the short run, Aflac Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $71.43. Second resistance stands at $71.81. The third major resistance level sits at $72.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.35, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.65. The third support level lies at $69.27 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 43.95 billion has total of 621,789K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 22,106 M in contrast with the sum of 4,325 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 4,820 M and last quarter income was 1,596 M.