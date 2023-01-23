Albemarle Corporation (ALB) average volume reaches $1.46M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $241.37, up 3.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $248.86 and dropped to $239.7128 before settling in for the closing price of $239.11. Over the past 52 weeks, ALB has traded in a range of $169.93-$334.55.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Basic Materials sector was 4.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -69.80%. With a float of $116.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $117.14 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 6000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.30, operating margin of +16.01, and the pretax margin is +4.02.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Albemarle Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 85.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 06, was worth 378,180. In this transaction EVP & CFO of this company sold 1,719 shares at a rate of $220.00, taking the stock ownership to the 63,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 01, when Company’s EVP, Chief Admin Officer sold 2,250 for $280.25, making the entire transaction worth $630,562. This insider now owns 6,257 shares in total.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.26) by $0.19. This company achieved a net margin of +3.72 while generating a return on equity of 2.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 8.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -69.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 13.19, a number that is poised to hit 7.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 28.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corporation (ALB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.5 million, its volume of 1.3 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 9.34.

During the past 100 days, Albemarle Corporation’s (ALB) raw stochastic average was set at 31.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 92.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $255.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $247.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $251.66 in the near term. At $254.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $260.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $242.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $236.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $233.37.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 28.01 billion has total of 117,153K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,328 M in contrast with the sum of 123,670 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,092 M and last quarter income was 897,220 K.