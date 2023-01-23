Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is expecting -5.21% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $2.02, down -0.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.06 and dropped to $1.825 before settling in for the closing price of $2.02. Over the past 52 weeks, BKKT has traded in a range of $1.13-$9.01.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -701.20%. With a float of $61.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.59 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 579 employees.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 13, was worth 206,100. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $2.06, taking the stock ownership to the 7,623,540 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 23, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 11,487 for $1.35, making the entire transaction worth $15,507. This insider now owns 199,968 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -464.57 while generating a return on equity of -56.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -701.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -9.44, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Looking closely at Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT), its last 5-days average volume was 7.85 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 5.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.23%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 315.29% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 149.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.53. However, in the short run, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.10. Second resistance stands at $2.20. The third major resistance level sits at $2.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.86, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.73. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.63.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 533.40 million has total of 264,035K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 39,440 K in contrast with the sum of -183,210 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 12,860 K and last quarter income was -468,130 K.