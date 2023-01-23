Bunge Limited (BG) plunged -0.98 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) kicked off on January 20, 2023, at the price of $98.90, down -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.125 and dropped to $96.18 before settling in for the closing price of $98.39. Over the past 52 weeks, BG has traded in a range of $80.41-$128.40.

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 6.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 79.10%. With a float of $148.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $150.56 million.

In an organization with 22000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +8.64, operating margin of +6.55, and the pretax margin is +4.34.

Bunge Limited (BG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Farm Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bunge Limited is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 105,665. In this transaction Co-President, Agribusiness of this company sold 1,017 shares at a rate of $103.90, taking the stock ownership to the 53,780 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s Controller, Principal Actg Off sold 44,666 for $114.98, making the entire transaction worth $5,135,487. This insider now owns 33,654 shares in total.

Bunge Limited (BG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.38) by $1.04. This company achieved a net margin of +3.51 while generating a return on equity of 30.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 79.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -4.05% during the next five years compared to 22.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bunge Limited’s (BG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.77, a number that is poised to hit 3.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 11.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bunge Limited (BG)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.96 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.74%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.78.

During the past 100 days, Bunge Limited’s (BG) raw stochastic average was set at 65.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $98.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $99.68. However, in the short run, Bunge Limited’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.64. Second resistance stands at $101.86. The third major resistance level sits at $103.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $93.97. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $91.75.

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.74 billion has total of 149,800K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 59,152 M in contrast with the sum of 2,078 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 16,759 M and last quarter income was 380,000 K.