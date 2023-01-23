Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) soared 13.53 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $1.40, soaring 13.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.52 and dropped to $1.3718 before settling in for the closing price of $1.33. Within the past 52 weeks, CCO’s price has moved between $0.91 and $4.10.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -3.50% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 26.20%. With a float of $468.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $475.61 million.

In an organization with 4600 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.86, operating margin of +6.69, and the pretax margin is -20.87.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Advertising Agencies industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 398,340. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 300,000 shares at a rate of $1.33, taking the stock ownership to the 52,401,580 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 19, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 300,000 for $1.33, making the entire transaction worth $398,340. This insider now owns 52,401,580 shares in total.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.04) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -19.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to -35.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Trading Performance Indicators

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.28, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.97 million. That was better than the volume of 2.44 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 78.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s (CCO) raw stochastic average was set at 54.10%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.08% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.63% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 91.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.1164, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.5767. However, in the short run, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.5627. Second resistance stands at $1.6155. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7109. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4145, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3191. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2663.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CCO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 633.20 million based on 476,055K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,241 M and income totals -433,820 K. The company made 602,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -39,760 K in sales during its previous quarter.