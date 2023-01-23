Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Comstock Inc. (LODE) is expecting 32.35% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) stock priced at $0.53, up 4.48% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.57 and dropped to $0.52 before settling in for the closing price of $0.54. LODE’s price has ranged from $0.24 to $2.12 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Real Estate Sector giant was -29.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -199.80%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $76.48 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 32 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -88.33, operating margin of -743.00, and the pretax margin is -3518.09.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Real Estate Services Industry. The insider ownership of Comstock Inc. is 21.93%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%.

Comstock Inc. (LODE) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.2 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2851.38 while generating a return on equity of -40.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -199.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Comstock Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 97.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.07 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Comstock Inc. (LODE)

Looking closely at Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Comstock Inc.’s (LODE) raw stochastic average was set at 80.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 136.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 87.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3643, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6141. However, in the short run, Comstock Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5787. Second resistance stands at $0.5948. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6242. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5332, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5038. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.4877.

Comstock Inc. (AMEX: LODE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 48.66 million, the company has a total of 86,055K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 860 K while annual income is -24,580 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 40 K while its latest quarter income was -5,130 K.

