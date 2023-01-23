Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) posted a 9.98% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Markets

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $124.60, soaring 5.99% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $131.65 and dropped to $124.2274 before settling in for the closing price of $124.17. Within the past 52 weeks, CYBR’s price has moved between $100.35 and $180.01.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -245.50%. With a float of $40.07 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $40.84 million.

The firm has a total of 2140 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.45, operating margin of -15.58, and the pretax margin is -18.16.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of CyberArk Software Ltd. is 0.02%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.3) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -16.69 while generating a return on equity of -11.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -245.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Trading Performance Indicators

CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 129.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [CyberArk Software Ltd., CYBR], we can find that recorded value of 0.67 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.58 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.78.

During the past 100 days, CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (CYBR) raw stochastic average was set at 35.43%, which indicates a significant decrease from 91.96% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 58.03% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $137.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $142.26. Now, the first resistance to watch is $134.10. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $136.59. The third major resistance level sits at $141.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $126.67, it is likely to go to the next support level at $121.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $119.25.

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.06 billion based on 40,716K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 502,920 K and income totals -83,950 K. The company made 152,670 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,730 K in sales during its previous quarter.

