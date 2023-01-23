DOCN (DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.) climbed 4.42 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) stock priced at $26.77, up 4.42% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.88 and dropped to $26.4114 before settling in for the closing price of $26.45. DOCN’s price has ranged from $23.38 to $66.28 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 57.40%. With a float of $68.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.56 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 786 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +60.19, operating margin of -3.24, and the pretax margin is -4.25.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 54.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 01, was worth 512,400. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 17,500 shares at a rate of $29.28, taking the stock ownership to the 155,054 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 16, when Company’s Chief Marketing Officer sold 1,773 for $31.60, making the entire transaction worth $56,027. This insider now owns 85,916 shares in total.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.2 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.55 while generating a return on equity of -7.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 9.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.41.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.16 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN)

Looking closely at DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), its last 5-days average volume was 1.03 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s (DOCN) raw stochastic average was set at 18.66%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.26. However, in the short run, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.20. Second resistance stands at $28.77. The third major resistance level sits at $29.66. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $25.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $25.26.

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.55 billion, the company has a total of 96,297K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 428,560 K while annual income is -19,500 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 152,120 K while its latest quarter income was 10,100 K.