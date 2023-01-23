F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) with a beta value of 1.10 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

January 20, 2023, F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) trading session started at the price of $12.80, that was 1.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.98 and dropped to $12.68 before settling in for the closing price of $12.70. A 52-week range for FNB has been $10.48 – $14.71.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 44.90%. With a float of $347.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $350.91 million.

The firm has a total of 3886 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward F.N.B. Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of F.N.B. Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 09, was worth 6,990. In this transaction Director of this company bought 500 shares at a rate of $13.98, taking the stock ownership to the 63,675 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 21, when Company’s Director sold 29,600 for $13.55, making the entire transaction worth $401,080. This insider now owns 89,504 shares in total.

F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +30.38 while generating a return on equity of 8.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 9.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what F.N.B. Corporation (FNB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.97. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4.81.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.14, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.59 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of F.N.B. Corporation (FNB)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [F.N.B. Corporation, FNB], we can find that recorded value of 2.09 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.27.

During the past 100 days, F.N.B. Corporation’s (FNB) raw stochastic average was set at 47.18%, which indicates a significant increase from 38.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $12.36. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.16. The third major resistance level sits at $13.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.45.

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) Key Stats

There are 350,784K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.46 billion. As of now, sales total 1,335 M while income totals 405,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 426,000 K while its last quarter net income were 138,000 K.