Ford Motor Company (F) is -4.67% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

January 20, 2023, Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) trading session started at the price of $12.21, that was 1.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.42 and dropped to $12.08 before settling in for the closing price of $12.18. A 52-week range for F has been $10.61 – $22.88.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has dropped its sales by -2.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 25.20%. With a float of $3.94 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.02 billion.

In an organization with 183000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +18.00, operating margin of +3.69, and the pretax margin is +13.04.

Ford Motor Company (F) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ford Motor Company stocks. The insider ownership of Ford Motor Company is 0.21%, while institutional ownership is 52.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 416,617. In this transaction Chief Transform. & Quality Off of this company sold 29,821 shares at a rate of $13.97, taking the stock ownership to the 224,978 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s President, Ford Blue sold 25,892 for $12.41, making the entire transaction worth $321,340. This insider now owns 511,605 shares in total.

Ford Motor Company (F) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +13.16 while generating a return on equity of 45.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.33% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ford Motor Company (F) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.32. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 59.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.21, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ford Motor Company (F)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 60.65 million. That was better than the volume of 54.95 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.45.

During the past 100 days, Ford Motor Company’s (F) raw stochastic average was set at 30.61%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $12.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.42. However, in the short run, Ford Motor Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $12.52. Second resistance stands at $12.64. The third major resistance level sits at $12.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.96. The third support level lies at $11.84 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) Key Stats

There are 4,020,494K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 48.97 billion. As of now, sales total 136,341 M while income totals 17,937 M. Its latest quarter income was 39,392 M while its last quarter net income were -827,000 K.