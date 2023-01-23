FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 10 K

On January 20, 2023, FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) opened at $0.40, higher 26.58% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.62 and dropped to $0.38 before settling in for the closing price of $0.40. Price fluctuations for FOXO have ranged from $0.23 to $11.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 360.40% at the time writing. With a float of $24.96 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.19 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of FOXO Technologies Inc. is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 14.60%.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +78.11 while generating a return on equity of 2.48.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 360.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 102.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04

Technical Analysis of FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO)

The latest stats from [FOXO Technologies Inc., FOXO] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.01 million was superior to 0.62 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, FOXO Technologies Inc.’s (FOXO) raw stochastic average was set at 2.51%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 191.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 249.12% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4446, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.9774. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.6216. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7433. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8665. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3767, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2535. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.1318.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Key Stats

There are currently 31,187K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 120 K according to its annual income of 4,650 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 10 K and its income totaled -41,030 K.