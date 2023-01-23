Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 19,680 K

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.6724, soaring 6.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6947 and dropped to $0.645 before settling in for the closing price of $0.65. Within the past 52 weeks, GNUS’s price has moved between $0.45 and $1.24.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Communication Services sector saw sales topped by 55.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 84.90%. With a float of $295.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.28 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 67 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -191.04, operating margin of -698.88, and the pretax margin is -1605.07.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Entertainment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Genius Brands International Inc. is 5.80%, while institutional ownership is 10.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 05, was worth 3,674. In this transaction Director of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $0.73, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 21, when Company’s Director bought 5,460 for $0.69, making the entire transaction worth $3,767. This insider now owns 49,273 shares in total.

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -1604.10 while generating a return on equity of -96.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.30 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.52.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20

Technical Analysis of Genius Brands International Inc. (GNUS)

The latest stats from [Genius Brands International Inc., GNUS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.5 million was superior to 1.87 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Genius Brands International Inc.’s (GNUS) raw stochastic average was set at 66.67%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 77.57% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6339, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7047. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.7081. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.7263. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7578. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6584, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6269. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6087.

Genius Brands International Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 206.90 million based on 316,730K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,870 K and income totals -126,290 K. The company made 19,680 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -11,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.