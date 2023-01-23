Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) 20 Days SMA touches 1.79%: The odds favor the bear

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) stock priced at $22.26, up 1.85% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.61 and dropped to $22.01 before settling in for the closing price of $22.15. GPK’s price has ranged from $17.99 to $24.07 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 10.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 14.40%. With a float of $303.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $308.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 25000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +15.05, operating margin of +7.70, and the pretax margin is +4.04.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. The insider ownership of Graphic Packaging Holding Company is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 543,532. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,200 shares at a rate of $22.46, taking the stock ownership to the 92,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s EVP, Mills Division sold 12,779 for $23.35, making the entire transaction worth $298,390. This insider now owns 44,902 shares in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +2.85 while generating a return on equity of 12.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 14.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 29.54% during the next five years compared to -0.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK)

Looking closely at Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK), its last 5-days average volume was 2.77 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.50.

During the past 100 days, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s (GPK) raw stochastic average was set at 67.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.10% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.82% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.74. However, in the short run, Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.78. Second resistance stands at $22.99. The third major resistance level sits at $23.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.58.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.80 billion, the company has a total of 307,118K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 7,156 M while annual income is 204,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,451 M while its latest quarter income was 193,000 K.