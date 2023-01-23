Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) is expecting 0.29% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on January 20, 2023, with Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) stock priced at $10.21, up 0.69% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.23 and dropped to $9.96 before settling in for the closing price of $10.16. HPP’s price has ranged from $9.10 to $28.66 over the past 52 weeks.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 7.00% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -900.00%. With a float of $137.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $141.12 million.

The firm has a total of 560 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +24.30, operating margin of +18.18, and the pretax margin is +3.24.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 98,859. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 9,300 shares at a rate of $10.63, taking the stock ownership to the 615,369 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 30, when Company’s EVP, Leasing bought 4,347 for $11.11, making the entire transaction worth $48,295. This insider now owns 77,102 shares in total.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +1.00 while generating a return on equity of 0.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -900.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 36.48% during the next five years compared to -30.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Hudson Pacific Properties Inc., HPP], we can find that recorded value of 1.37 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s (HPP) raw stochastic average was set at 20.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.16% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.71. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.32. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.41. The third major resistance level sits at $10.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.05, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.87. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.78.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (NYSE: HPP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.43 billion, the company has a total of 140,923K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 896,840 K while annual income is 10,110 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 260,350 K while its latest quarter income was -12,010 K.