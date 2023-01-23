Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is expecting 15.11% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.78, soaring 1.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.95 and dropped to $17.535 before settling in for the closing price of $17.72. Within the past 52 weeks, IRT’s price has moved between $15.04 and $28.42.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 10.30%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 160.30%. With a float of $222.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.07 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 937 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +28.98, operating margin of +20.49, and the pretax margin is +17.99.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards REIT – Residential industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 07, was worth 287,483. In this transaction Chair of Board & CEO of this company sold 16,656 shares at a rate of $17.26, taking the stock ownership to the 567,209 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chair of Board & CEO sold 155,830 for $17.24, making the entire transaction worth $2,686,509. This insider now owns 583,865 shares in total.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.01) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.62 while generating a return on equity of 2.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.11% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 126.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Looking closely at Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT), its last 5-days average volume was 2.29 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.21 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.53.

During the past 100 days, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) raw stochastic average was set at 51.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 88.72% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 40.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.11. However, in the short run, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.06. Second resistance stands at $18.21. The third major resistance level sits at $18.47. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.64, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.22.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.97 billion based on 224,074K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 250,250 K and income totals 44,590 K. The company made 160,600 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 16,220 K in sales during its previous quarter.