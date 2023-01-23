Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Search
January 20, 2023, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) trading session started at the price of $91.45, that was -3.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $93.43 and dropped to $87.6801 before settling in for the closing price of $92.09. A 52-week range for IIPR has been $87.47 – $211.17.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 263.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 39.50%. With a float of $27.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.94 million.

In an organization with 22 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.40, operating margin of +66.18, and the pretax margin is +55.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 76.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 97,792. In this transaction EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $97.79, taking the stock ownership to the 213,308 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 10, when Company’s EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN bought 1,000 for $94.22, making the entire transaction worth $94,220. This insider now owns 212,308 shares in total.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.36) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +55.45 while generating a return on equity of 7.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.20, a number that is poised to hit 1.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.72 million. That was better than the volume of 0.47 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.22.

During the past 100 days, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s (IIPR) raw stochastic average was set at 4.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 86.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $109.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $113.19. However, in the short run, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $92.41. Second resistance stands at $95.80. The third major resistance level sits at $98.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $86.66, it is likely to go to the next support level at $84.30. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.91.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) Key Stats

There are 27,973K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.58 billion. As of now, sales total 204,550 K while income totals 113,990 K. Its latest quarter income was 70,880 K while its last quarter net income were 37,620 K.

