Investors finally get a glimpse of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) volume hitting the figure of 0.61 million.

January 20, 2023, ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) trading session started at the price of $177.33, that was 5.83% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $187.06 and dropped to $177.17 before settling in for the closing price of $176.74. A 52-week range for ICUI has been $128.90 – $251.73.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 28.30% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 17.70%. With a float of $20.08 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $23.91 million.

In an organization with 8500 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.35, operating margin of +10.48, and the pretax margin is +9.36.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ICU Medical Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of ICU Medical Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 96.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 15, was worth 52,039. In this transaction VP, General Counsel of this company sold 325 shares at a rate of $160.12, taking the stock ownership to the 3,046 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 25,835 for $172.91, making the entire transaction worth $4,467,256. This insider now owns 281,444 shares in total.

ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $1.66) by -$0.29. This company achieved a net margin of +7.84 while generating a return on equity of 6.61. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 5.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.57, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.22 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.23 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.17.

During the past 100 days, ICU Medical Inc.’s (ICUI) raw stochastic average was set at 99.98%, which indicates a significant increase from 99.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.05% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $160.09, while its 200-day Moving Average is $169.69. However, in the short run, ICU Medical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $190.35. Second resistance stands at $193.65. The third major resistance level sits at $200.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $180.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $173.87. The third support level lies at $170.57 if the price breaches the second support level.

ICU Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) Key Stats

There are 23,982K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 4.24 billion. As of now, sales total 1,316 M while income totals 103,140 K. Its latest quarter income was 597,860 K while its last quarter net income were -13,210 K.