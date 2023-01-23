Investors must take note of Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) performance last week, which was 183.02%.

On January 20, 2023, Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) opened at $0.65, higher 27.12% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.76 and dropped to $0.5718 before settling in for the closing price of $0.59. Price fluctuations for CUEN have ranged from $0.15 to $2.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company slipped by -10.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 66.80% at the time writing. With a float of $7.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $16.04 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -284.15, operating margin of -1798.48, and the pretax margin is -1808.77.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Cuentas Inc. is 40.80%, while institutional ownership is 9.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 22,558. In this transaction Director of this company bought 32,850 shares at a rate of $0.69, taking the stock ownership to the 1,621,007 shares.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -1809.11 while generating a return on equity of -206.69.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 66.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Cuentas Inc. (CUEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.96.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.91

Technical Analysis of Cuentas Inc. (CUEN)

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) saw its 5-day average volume 7.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.45%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Cuentas Inc.’s (CUEN) raw stochastic average was set at 63.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 172.12% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 146.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2839, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5871. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.8161 in the near term. At $0.8821, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0043. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6279, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5057. The third support level lies at $0.4397 if the price breaches the second support level.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Key Stats

There are currently 19,290K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 11.40 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 590 K according to its annual income of -10,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,140 K and its income totaled -2,280 K.