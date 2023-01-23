Investors must take note of NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) performance last week, which was 2.22%.

January 20, 2023, NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) trading session started at the price of $64.52, that was 1.49% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.54 and dropped to $63.985 before settling in for the closing price of $64.51. A 52-week range for NTAP has been $58.08 – $92.40.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 2.80% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 26.70%. With a float of $214.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.00 million.

In an organization with 12000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +66.62, operating margin of +19.13, and the pretax margin is +17.31.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NetApp Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NetApp Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 91.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 09, was worth 145,125. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,250 shares at a rate of $64.50, taking the stock ownership to the 154,726 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 2,250 for $60.40, making the entire transaction worth $135,900. This insider now owns 156,976 shares in total.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 7/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.2 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +14.81 while generating a return on equity of 123.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 26.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.19% during the next five years compared to 19.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NetApp Inc. (NTAP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.60, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.74 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.62 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, NetApp Inc.’s (NTAP) raw stochastic average was set at 43.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 94.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $65.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $68.74. However, in the short run, NetApp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.01. Second resistance stands at $66.55. The third major resistance level sits at $67.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $64.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.44. The third support level lies at $62.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) Key Stats

There are 215,573K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.91 billion. As of now, sales total 6,318 M while income totals 937,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,663 M while its last quarter net income were 750,000 K.