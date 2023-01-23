KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 281,130 K

Search
On January 20, 2023, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) opened at $5.71, lower -4.37% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.73 and dropped to $5.435 before settling in for the closing price of $5.72. Price fluctuations for KNOP have ranged from $5.60 to $18.85 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Industrials sector saw sales topped by 10.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -28.60% at the time writing. With a float of $24.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.93, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +19.34.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Marine Shipping industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of KNOT Offshore Partners LP is 27.72%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.3) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +18.86 while generating a return on equity of 7.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -28.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.10% during the next five years compared to -10.80% drop over the previous five years of trading.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.87, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)

The latest stats from [KNOT Offshore Partners LP, KNOP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.02 million was superior to 0.91 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 1.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.65.

During the past 100 days, KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s (KNOP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 0.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 175.43% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.27% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $5.65. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $5.84. The third major resistance level sits at $5.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.06.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE: KNOP) Key Stats

There are currently 33,961K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 194.29 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 281,130 K according to its annual income of 53,010 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 67,820 K and its income totaled 15,970 K.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) kicked off at the price of $291.44: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

Sana Meer -
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) on January 20, 2023, started off the session at the price of $286.66, soaring 16.56% from the previous trading...
Read more

Digital Brands Group Inc. (DBGI) plunged -0.77 in the last month: It's impossible to believe the numbers

-
January 20, 2023, Digital Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DBGI) trading session started at the price of $2.53, that was -0.77% drop from the session...
Read more

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.46 million

Steve Mayer -
On January 20, 2023, General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE: GD) opened at $232.11, higher 0.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

