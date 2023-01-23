Search
Last month’s performance of 38.91% for Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is certainly impressive

January 20, 2023, Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) trading session started at the price of $2.95, that was 9.64% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.10 and dropped to $2.83 before settling in for the closing price of $2.80. A 52-week range for SLDP has been $1.95 – $9.99.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 113.00%. With a float of $124.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.03 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 127 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -13.31, operating margin of -978.83, and the pretax margin is +666.19.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Solid Power Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Solid Power Inc. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 30.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 31, was worth 1,089,700. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 170,000 shares at a rate of $6.41, taking the stock ownership to the 9,700,214 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 30, when Company’s Director bought 30,000 for $6.80, making the entire transaction worth $203,937. This insider now owns 85,505 shares in total.

Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +466.67 while generating a return on equity of 4.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 113.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 24.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 57.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.71, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Solid Power Inc. (SLDP)

The latest stats from [Solid Power Inc., SLDP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.87 million was superior to 2.7 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Solid Power Inc.’s (SLDP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.46%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 102.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.17. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.27. The third major resistance level sits at $3.44. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.73. The third support level lies at $2.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) Key Stats

There are 175,814K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 492.31 million. As of now, sales total 2,710 K while income totals 18,090 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,810 K while its last quarter net income were -12,400 K.

